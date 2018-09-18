ROCK4RV CJD benefit concert Sept. 22

The 10th annual CJD benefit concert in memory of Robert (Bob) Vitanza will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22, at The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.; show runs from 4-11 p.m.

Admission is $20 ($10 for kids ages 12 & under) in advance; $25 ($10 for kids ages 12 & under) at the door.

Performances by:

The event is all ages and includes T-shirts, food trucks, face painting, raffles and more.

To donate online to the ROCK4RV fundraiser, click here. All donations are tax-deductible.

Robert (Bob) Vitanza was taken by Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) in 2008. All funds raised will be donated directly to the CJD Foundation Inc. (www.cjdfoundation.org), a 501(c)(3) organization that is committed to supporting individuals and families affected by this rare and fatal brain disease.

This year, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is sponsoring the event. Specialty Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails also will be served, and $1 per drink sold (up to $5,000) will go directly to the CJD Foundation.