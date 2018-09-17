Taste, Sip & Support fund-raiser to help end hunger

The 1st annual Taste, Sip & Support fundraiser to help end hunger will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22, from noon-4 p.m., at Black Rock Yacht Club, 80 Grovers Avenue in Bridgeport.

With a motto of ‘ending hunger one taste bud at a time,’ the event is open to the public and will raise funds for the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, Foodshare and Operation Hope, as well as scholarships to the CT Chefs Association, and Lincoln Culinary Institute.

The event features signature dishes from award-winning chefs, beers presented by Aspetuck Brew Lab and cocktails featuring selections by Asylum Distillery.

Tickets are $65 to this 21+ event, and also will be available at the door. Visit http://blackrockyc.org/fundraiser for tickets and additional details.