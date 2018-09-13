Sen. Moore announces major funding for Bridgeport

Senate Democratic co-chair of the General Assembly’s Bonding Subcommittee Senator Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport) today announced the expected approval of $14.8 million in state bond funding for several projects in Bridgeport.

“I am very excited to be able to bring back state funding to help Bridgeport move forward with critical projects like demolishing Pleasure Beach Bridge, restoring McClevy Hall, capping the Seaside Landfill, and making improvements to our local housing facilities,” Sen. Moore said. “This major funding from the state will also help to ease the burden on local taxpayers by underwriting the cost of these projects.”

The State Bond Commission is slated to approve the items at its meeting on Thursday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m. in Room 1E of the Legislative Office Building.

The bond agenda items include: