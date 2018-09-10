Sacred Heart University to host talk on sexual abuse and the church

Sacred Heart University’s Human Journey Colloquia Series will host Sexual Abuse and the Church: A Conversation in the Wake of Recent Revelations on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m., at University Commons, Sacred Heart University, 5151 Park Avenue, Bridgeport.

Sacred Heart University Catholic Studies Professors Caitlin Merritt, Jennifer Reek and Dan Rober, along with Distinguished Professor of Catholic Thought Michael W. Higgins, will discuss the combined impact of the Pennsylvania grand jury report about sexual abuse and the revelations concerning former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick that have shaken the Catholic Church in recent days.

The talk is sponsored by The Human Journey Colloquia Series.

The event is free and open to the public.