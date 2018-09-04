Maritime Aquarium seeks volunteers

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk is conducting interviews for potential volunteers — with details provided about an October training course — on Wednesday, Sept. 12 or Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m. Volunteers only need to attend one session.

“Volunteering here is fun and personally rewarding, and it’s also vital to fulfilling The Maritime Aquarium’s mission of educating and inspiring guests about Long Island Sound,” said Lisa Slinsky, assistant director of Volunteers and Community Service. “If you’re retired, the Aquarium offers a great way to stay active and connected. A weekday-morning shift could be perfect for stay-at-home parents after they get their kids off to school. And serving as an Aquarium volunteer is a great experience for high-school students thinking about a career in marine science.”

Prior knowledge about marine animals isn’t required to be a Maritime Aquarium volunteer. That’s what will be taught in a four-week training course, which will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Tuesday, Oct. 2 through Thursday, Oct. 25. Volunteers must be at least 15-years old to sign up.

After completing the course, most volunteers serve as gallery ambassadors, helping Aquarium guests to learn more about the represented animals of Long Island Sound, from crabs and jellies to seals and sharks. Adults are especially needed for weekday time slots.

The minimum time commitment required from volunteers is 100 hours, at four hours per week for weekday volunteers and four hours per month for weekend staff. Letters of recommendation and other service-award forms will be signed by Aquarium staff at the completion of 100 hours of service.

A $40 fee helps to defray the costs of training materials and uniforms. Volunteers receive discounts in the Gift Shop, Cascade Café and on many programs.

Advance registration is required for the interview sessions and volunteer training course.

For details and to sign up, visit maritimeaquarium.org/volunteer or call 203-852-0700, Ext. 2225.