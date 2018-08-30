Milk and cereal food drive to benefit Operation Hope

Weinstein Chiropractic and Wellness Center, 2228 Black Rock Turnpike, suite 208, Fairfield is hosting a milk and cereal drive from Sept. 1-30, to benefit Operation Hope. Food will be delivered to underprivileged children in the Fairfield County area.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to work with such a wonderful organization as Operation Hope,” said Dr. Bradley Weinstein of Weinstein Chiropractic and Wellness Center. When I inquired with Carla Miklos, executive director of Operation Hope, she responded quickly that the pantry was in need of milk and cereal for the children. So we decided on a “Milk and Cereal” food drive. “I think we all take certain things for granted like food, water and clothes. It’s unconscionable that in our society some children go without these basic necessities year round, and that is why we are working towards the goal of feeding as many children as we possibly can throughout the year.”

“We love the creativity of the food drive and are looking forward to working with Dr. Weinstein, who also sponsored a Mac & Cheese drive a few years back,” said Miklos. Miklos kick started the drive, along with Pantry Director, Kathleen McNamara, by donating several boxes of cereal and milk.