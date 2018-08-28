Bike the Beach fund-raiser supports disabled community

Bike the Beach has been an annual fund-raiser for more than 25 years. This year’s festivities will be held on Sunday, Sept. 23 at Jennings Beach in Fairfield. An additional option, Hike the Beach, a 5K fitness walk, is available for supporters who are non-cyclists. The walk is on a level route in the Fairfield beach area.

Bike/Hike the Beach is designed for bikers or walkers of all ages. The bike tours feature a variety of routes from leisurely to challenging, accommodating serious cyclists as well as families out for a Sunday ride. Riders start and finish at Jennings Beach, Fairfield, and may choose a 10, 20, 45, or 62-mile route. All routes are along the scenic CT coastline, with the longest passing through Fairfield, Southport, Westport, Norwalk, and Darien. The first 350 registrants will receive a souvenir T-shirt. Detailed information and registration forms may be found at www.bikethebeach.com.

Bike the Beach supports the charitable activities of the Probus Club of Greater Bridgeport. There are more than 54 million Americans with disabilities according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Of those, 11 million require personal assistance with activities of daily living. The Probus Club is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to supporting housing, training, and social programs for Fairfield County community members with intellectual disabilities. 100% of the proceeds from the event are used to support these programs. The Club also sponsors Probus House in Bridgeport, a group-home with professional residential support.

On the day of the ride/walk, detailed maps and cue sheets, fruit and water, lunch, Sag wagon support, and stocked rest stops with restrooms are available. Early-registration fee is $35 for riders, $25 for walkers, payable before Aug. 31, or $45/$35 pre-registered between Sept. 1-22. A Personal Pledge Page can be used for family and friends to sponsor participation. Various levels of business sponsorships are available. Goya, Jersey Mike’s Subs, MBI Inc., and the accounting firm Capossela, Cohen LLC are among the more than 100 local business sponsors. In addition to the website www.bikethebeach.com, participants and sponsors can keep up with the latest event news by becoming a fan at Facebook/ProbusClub.