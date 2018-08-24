Bankwell collects supplies, donations to benefit local shelters

Earlier this year, as part of the Bankwell Pet Adoption Project, the bank held a drive throughout its branch network to collect pet supplies and cash donations through its coin machines for local rescues in need. As a result of the drive, Bankwell is sharing the supplies — and has matched the cash donations — to give a total of $2,500 to local shelters, including Animal Haven, ROAR, STARelief and Pet Assistance, Stamford Animal Control, Red Leash Rescue, Strays & Others, PAWS in Norwalk, One More Dog Rescue and WASA.

Bankwell is in the second year of its Pet Adoption Project, a program that features photos and information about available dogs and cats from local shelters throughout Connecticut on billboards, ads, social media, the bank’s website, and throughout all of the bank’s branches. The bank kicked off the program in the spring of 2017, and the adoption rate at local shelters spiked from the added publicity — with more than 75% of featured animals finding a home last year.

Portraits of the featured animals are made possible by local photographer Michael Bagley (michaelbagleyphoto.com), who volunteered his professional services to the program. Bagley has photographed more than 10,000 dogs and cats over ten years in an effort to save homeless animals.

Bankwell is a community bank that serves the banking and lending needs of businesses and residents throughout Connecticut. To find out more about the Bankwell Pet Adoption Project, interested parties can visit mybankwell.com/pleaseadoptme.