Housatonic Museum of Art temporary closed for maintenance

The Burt Chernow Galleries at the Housatonic Museum of Art, housed on the campus of Housatonic Community College, will be temporarily closed for maintenance starting Aug. 23.

The walls and floors of the Gallery suffered water damage overnight when the sprinkler system activated in response to an overheated computer in a lab on the floor above.

“Object Lessons featuring thematic exhibitions throughout the college will open as planned on Thursday, Sept. 13 ,” said Museum Director, Robbin Zella. “But the two new exhibits planned for September and November will be postponed.”