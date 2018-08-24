Housatonic Museum of Art temporary closed for maintenance

The Burt Chernow Galleries at the Housatonic Museum of Art, housed on the campus of Housatonic Community College, will be temporarily closed for maintenance starting Aug. 23.
The walls and floors of the Gallery suffered water damage overnight when the sprinkler system activated in response to an overheated computer in a lab on the floor above.
“Object Lessons featuring thematic exhibitions throughout the college will open as planned on Thursday, Sept. 13,” said Museum Director, Robbin Zella. “But the two new exhibits planned for September and November will be postponed.”
The Housatonic Museum of Art (HMA) is home to one of the premier college art collections in the United States. Its collection offers students and the community alike the opportunity to view works that span the history of art from the ancient to the contemporary. Unique to the Housatonic Community College campus, this permanent collection is on continuous display throughout the 300,000 square foot facility, offering a rare opportunity for both art enthusiasts and casual observers to view and interact with the art on a daily basis.
For more information about the Burt Chernow Galleries at the Housatonic Museum of Art visit www. Housatonicmuseum.org.