Movie Menu: Judy and Barbara’s classics light up the silver screen

Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland headline the movies available this weekend on broadcast and cable television stations.

Check out the highlights of the careers of these legendary superstars who worked together, one time, in 1963, on Garland’s television show.

Here’s what’s showing.

Funny Lady (1975)

Barbra Streisand recreates her Oscar-winning portrayal of Fanny Brice in this delightful sequel to Funny Girl, a rare case where a sequel dares to veer from the original.

Friday, August 17, 3:15 p.m., TCM

The Way We Were (1973)

Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford make movie history together in an unforgettable romance that stands the test of time. With Oscar-winning music by Marvin Hamlisch.

Friday, August 17, 5:45 p.m., TCM

Yentl (1983)

Barbra Streisand directed, co-wrote and stars in this musical interpretation of the stories of Isaac Bashevis Singer about a woman who pretends to be a man so she can study.

Friday, August 17, 8 p.m., TCM

The Prince of Tides (1991)

Barbra Streisand beautifully translates Pat Conroy’s novel about suicide, therapy and dysfunctional families to the screen with an Oscar-nominated performance by Nick Nolte.

Friday, August 17, 10:30 p.m., TCM

The Clock (1945)

After reaching somewhere over the rainbow, Judy Garland starred in her first nonsinging role in the touching drama of lovers impacted by World War II.

Sunday, August 19, 10 a.m., TCM

For Me and My Gal (1943)

Gene Kelly makes his film debut opposite Judy Garland in this darker-than-expected take on a selfish hoofer who sings and dances his way through World War I,

Sunday, August 19, 2 p.m., TCM

The Pirate (1948)

Judy Garland and Gene Kelly reteam in this adventurous musical set in the Caribbean. The musical highlight is “Be a Clown” by Cole Porter.

Sunday, August 19, 4 p.m., TCM

In the Good Old Summertime (1949)

Judy Garland and Van Johnson portray star-crossed lovers in this musical version of The Shop Around the Corner that also inspired the Tom Hanks film You’ve Got Mail.

Sunday, August 19, 6 p.m., TCM

The Harvey Girls (1946)

Judy Garland again heads to the West – on the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe – in this Oscar winner (for Best Song) about young women with a sense of adventure.

Sunday, August 19, 8 p.m., TCM

Girl Crazy (1943)

Judy Garland teams with Mickey Rooney in this splashy adaptation of the Broadway hit about song and dance in the Wild West. Savor the songs by George Gershwin.

Sunday, August 19, 10 p.m., TCM