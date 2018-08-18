Food: Z is for zoodles

Bridgeport News

Ah, zucchini season, the time of year when we find our gardening friends leaving unneeded vegetable offerings in our mailboxes.

While there are many ways to prepare a zucchini, as breads, dips, chips and so on, I prefer to make zoodles with it. Zoodles are incredibly easy to make, you just pop one in a spiralizer to get the spaghetti shape or even buy pre-spiralized zucchini at the grocery store.

Part of the appeal of zoodles is in the name; say it with me, folks — zoodles. It is a pretty fun word to say. It also has the added bonus of working as a great pasta substitute, so it can be used in a variety of pasta recipes and sauces.

I’ve found that my family is fond of my Pesto Zoodles recipe, which tends to feature zucchini and whatever other vegetables I have lying around my kitchen.

Pesto Zoodles

1 lb. zoodles

8 oz. mushrooms

8 oz. broccoli

6 oz. pesto

2 tablespoons garlic

oil

pepper

salt

Spiralize the zucchini and place it in a skillet with oil on a medium heat. After a minute or two, add the other vegetables and garlic to the pan. Once the vegetables are tender add in the pesto, salt and pepper.

As a side note, for those who aren’t invested in pesto, you can always swap out the pesto for a standard marinara sauce.

TinaMarie Craven

TinaMarie Craven


TinaMarie Craven is the Arts & Leisure editor. She previously worked as the editor of the Monroe Courier and the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

