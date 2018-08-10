Bridgeport News

FaithActs for Education holds candidate meet and greet

FaithActs for Education will hold a candidate meet and greet at the organization’s headquarters, 160 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport on Friday, Aug. 10, from 6:30-8 p.m.

FaithActs for Education Executive Director Jamilah Prince-Stewart, more than 50 FaithActs members and volunteers, and candidates running both locally and statewide will be in attendance. The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 14.

FaithActs for Education is a 501(c)3 grassroots community organizing nonprofit based in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The organization does not endorse any candidate or party. All candidates running for statewide and local offices in Bridgeport are invited to attend this event.

