Murphy, Blumenthal applaud EPA grant to monitor water quality at CT beaches

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) applaud the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for awarding a $211,500 grant to the Connecticut Department of Public Health to monitor water quality along Connecticut’s coast. This federal grant will help protect and preserve the Long Island Sound. Under the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act, EPA awards grants to eligible state, territorial and tribal applicants to help monitor water quality in coastal waters.

“There is nothing better than a summer day on the Sound. Whether it is tourism, shell fishing or manufacturing, the health of the Sound is vital to our state’s maritime economy. This grant will help protect the water quality along Connecticut’s coast and make sure a healthy Long Island Sound is here for future generations,” the senators said.

The Long Island Sound contributes between $17 billion and $37 billion annually to the local economy, including from sport and commercial fishing, boating, recreation, and tourism.