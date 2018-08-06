Heat advisory in effect through Tuesday

Gov. Dannel Malloy is urging Connecticut residents, particularly those who are most vulnerable, to take precautions during the excessive heat and humidity over the next few days as a heat advisory is in effect for the entire state. Those who are looking for a place to get out of the heat can locate their nearest cooling center by calling 2-1-1.

“Excessively high temperatures can be dangerous for peoples’ health, especially among the elderly, young children, and those who work outdoors,” Malloy said in a statement Monday. “Drink lots of water, stay in the shade, and please keep an eye on those who are at greatest risk.”

“Everyone should take the necessary precautions as temperatures rise,” Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner Dora Schriro said. “A few simple steps can make a real difference reducing heat-related issues, especially for the elderly, the very young, and people with respiratory ailments who are more susceptible to the effects of high temperatures.”

Although anyone can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others:

Infants and young children are sensitive to the effects of high temperatures and rely on others to regulate their environments and provide adequate liquids.

People 65 years of age or older may not compensate for heat stress efficiently and are less likely to sense and respond to change in temperature.

People who are overweight may be prone to heat sickness because of their tendency to retain more body heat.

People who overexert during work or exercise may become dehydrated and susceptible to heat sickness.

People who are physically ill, especially those with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation, may be affected by extreme heat.

Some prevention tips to stay safe in extreme heat include:

Stay cool — Keep your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If you must be outdoors, try to limit your outdoor activity to the morning and evening. Try to rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to cool off.

Find an air-conditioned shelter. (Call 2-1-1 for a list of cooling centers). Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Avoid direct sunlight.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Check on those most at-risk several times a day.

Pets that cannot be brought indoors should be provided ready access to water and shade to keep them cool.

Stay hydrated — Because your body loses fluids through sweat, you can become dehydrated during times of extreme heat