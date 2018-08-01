Stair climb challenge to raise funds for homeless veterans

Registration is now open for the 4th annual Step Up For The Brave Stair Climb Challenge at Webster Bank Arena on Saturday, Sept. 15. This event will raise funds for Connecticut’s homeless veterans and is presented by Homes for the Brave.

Participants climb a 1,000-stair course at their own pace, beginning at 9 a.m. sharp. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and an awards ceremony will close the event. The event is open to everyone ages 8 and up; friends, families and corporate teams are all encouraged to join. The registration fee is $35/individual and includes a light breakfast and a t-shirt. To learn more and register, visit homesforthebrave.org/stepupforthebrave. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Event proceeds will benefit Homes for the Brave, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing safe housing, case management, life skills coaching and vocational services to homeless individuals, primarily veterans. Webster Bank Arena is located at 600 Main Street in Bridgeport.

Sponsorship opportunities begin at $100. Companies and individuals can sponsor the event or a flight of stairs in honor or memory of a personal hero or loved one. For more information visit HomesForTheBrave.org, or contact Elizabeth Gorenbergh, [email protected]