Bridgeport News

Bridgeport Animal Control to hold benefit dinner

By HAN Network on July 31, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional ·

Bridgeport Animal Shelter will hold their second annual benefit dinner to support the quality of life of the pets waiting for their forever homes on Friday, Sept. 28, from 7-11 p.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford.

This year’s theme is Fall FUNdraiser and will feature dinner, entertainment, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and more.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased at the Bridgeport Animal Control Facebook page @BPTAnimalShelter or Eventbrite.com.

Tags:

Previous Post Binge and Repeat: Handmaids and the resistance
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Bridgeport News

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Bridgeport News, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress