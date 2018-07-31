Bridgeport Animal Control to hold benefit dinner

Bridgeport Animal Shelter will hold their second annual benefit dinner to support the quality of life of the pets waiting for their forever homes on Friday, Sept. 28, from 7-11 p.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford.

This year’s theme is Fall FUNdraiser and will feature dinner, entertainment, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and more.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased at the Bridgeport Animal Control Facebook page @BPTAnimalShelter or Eventbrite.com.