Red Cross helps 11 after Bridgeport fire

By Bridgeport News on July 27, 2018 in Lead News, Police & Fire ·

The American Red Cross is helping four families — 10 adults and one child — after a fire Thursday, July 26, on Grand Street, Bridgeport.

The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the families’ immediate needs. Responders included Paula Marker,Monica Prangley, Dave Heiden and Mike Vincelli.

The Red Cross is also providing comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant; shaving supplies and other items a resident might not have been able to gather in the rush to escape the fire. In addition, a recovery envelope containing information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup; notification of important contacts; dealing with damaged items and more was provided.

Red Cross caseworkers will follow up with those affected in the coming days to work on a longer-term recovery plan. The Red Cross is able to provide assistance through the generosity of our donors and the commitment of our volunteers.

For more information about the Red Cross visit redcross.org and for information on our home fire preparedness campaign visit: http://www.redcross.org/ct/schedule-a-visit or call 1-877-287-3327 and press option 1.

