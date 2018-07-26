Fairfield native joins Jesuits to SWIM for cancer patients

On Saturday, Aug. 4, Ellen Finnegan and her team will join about 200 swimmers, accompanied by a fleet of 100 boats, and take turns swimming 15.5 miles from Port Jefferson, New York, across Long Island Sound to Captain’s Cove Seaport in Bridgeport. All are participating in the St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound marathon to raise money for cancer patients. The money raised from pledges goes to St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound, which helps cancer patients and their families deal with the non-medical challenges that cancer brings and that insurance does not cover.

Having participated in the SWIM several years ago, Ellen is ready to get back in the water at the impressive age of 58 years old. In 2014, Ellen did the SWIM as part of “Theresa’s Battleship,” a Never Alone relay team that swims in pairs. Due to rough waters, the race was ended early and her team, along with many others, were unable to finish the race. This year, Finnegan joins the Fairfield Prep Jesuits relay team, after being recruited by Fairfield Prep President Rev. Thomas Simisky, who is captaining the Jesuits team.

Finnegan, a born and raised Fairfield native, has many close ties to the Fairfield Prep community with two brothers, one nephew, and one son having attended the school. Simisky went to school with her brothers and often frequents the same swim facilities as she does. When he asked Ellen to join the team she was more than willing. “It is such a terrific cause,” states Finnegan. “People benefit from the SWIM; it’s a good thing getting funds that can provide for unforeseeable expenses.”

Swimming in memory of her father, who passed quickly from cancer, and her sister-in-law, who battled colon cancer for more than five years, Ellen has great appreciation for the SWIM and what it provides. “Cancer is such a life changing diagnosis. Having resources besides treatment that can be taken care of is wonderful,” says Finnegan. “There are no easy answers, but help in any way is a good thing.”

Finnegan also has praise for the coordinators of SWIM Across the Sound. “Hats off to the people who organize this event. It’s easy to hop in and swim, a whole other story for the coordinators, volunteers, and boat captains who contribute their time. It is a huge effort year after year and it is really amazing.”

To support SWIM Across the Sound, donations can be made at https://give.stvincents.org/marathon2018.