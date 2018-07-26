Weekend: Concerts, festivals and more

Steve Kazlauskas

Steve Kazlauskas will perform on July 26 at 5 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The concert is free. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Hot Club of Cowtown

The Hot Club of Cowtown will perform on July 26 at 7 p.m. at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street, Ridgefield. This CHIRP concert is free. For more information, visit chirpct.org.

Femi Kuti

Nigerian musician Femi Kuti will perform with his band The Positive Force on July 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $39.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Book sale

The Summer Book Sale will run July 27-31 at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. Proceeds will benefit the library. Admission is free. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

Surf And Turf

The Surf and Turf exhibit runs July 27 through Sept. 4 at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street, Stratford. For more information, visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Annie in Shelton

Annie will run July 27 through Aug. 4 at Shelton High School, 120 Meadow Street, Shelton. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit centerstageshelton.org.

Danbury’s Annie

Annie will run July 27 through Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. at the Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit musicalsatrichter.org.

Baskerville

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery runs July 27 through Aug. 11 at the Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, 677 South Avenue, New Canaan. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit tpnc.org.

New Works Festival

ACT’s New Works Festival will run July 27-28 at 36 Old Quarry Road, Ridgefield. The youth presentation of Peter Pan & Wendy: The Neverland Takeover is July 27 at 6 p.m. The youth presentation of The New Works of Yesterday is July 27 at 7:30 p.m. The professional reading of Victory Train is July 28 at 2 p.m. The professional reading of Austen’s Pride is July 28 at 7:30 p.m. The closing reception is July 28 from 9:30 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit actofct.org.

Barefoot Truth

Barefoot Truth will perform on July 27 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Montgomery Gentry

Montgomery Gentry will perform on July 27 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $57.50-$77.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Blueberry Festival

The Blueberry Festival is on July 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main Street, Trumbull. Vendors and food will be available.

Reggae Festival

The Westside Reggae Festival is on July 28 at 1 p.m. at the Ives Concert Park on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. Featured artists will include Culture, Wayne Wonder, Anthem Band, Half Pint, Derrick Barnett, Tales of Joy and more. Tickets are $15-$35. For more information, visit ivesconcertpark.com.

Gatsby tour

The Westport In Gatsby’s Shoes Walking Tour is on July 28 at 3 p.m. at 244 South Compo Road, Westport. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit westporthistory.org.

Murder Mystery

Mob’s Murder Mystery is on July 28 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford. Proceeds will benefit nonprofit Treasured Time. Tickets are $60. For more information, visit treasuredtime.org.

Blackmore’s Night

Blackmore’s Night will perform on July 28 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $52.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Latin Dancers

Premier Ballroom presents Latin dancers on July 28 from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Church, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 203-374-7308.

Il Trovatore

Il Trovatore will be screened on July 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Castlecomer

Castlecomer will perform on July 29 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.