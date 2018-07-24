Bridgeport News

ConnectiCare offers free yoga classes

By Bridgeport News on July 24, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

ConnectiCare announced the expansion of “Yoga in Our City,” an annual summer program of free yoga classes taught by local studio instructors. 

Bridgeport studio partner, Great Heart Yoga, leads yoga sessions twice a week on Tuesdays, at 5 p.m., at McLevy Green; and Saturdays, at 9:30 a.m. at Seaside Park.

The free classes are open to everyone; all ages and levels are welcome. Participants are encouraged to bring a bottle of water, a towel, and a yoga mat.

Yoga In Our City is managed by Civic Mind LLC. To learn more, visit YogaInOurCity.com.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Binge and Repeat: Secrets behind the gates Next Post Bridgeport native trains at the Navy’s largest aviation training center
About author
Bridgeport News

Bridgeport News


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Bridgeport News

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Bridgeport News, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress