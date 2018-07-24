ConnectiCare offers free yoga classes

ConnectiCare announced the expansion of “Yoga in Our City,” an annual summer program of free yoga classes taught by local studio instructors.

Bridgeport studio partner, Great Heart Yoga, leads yoga sessions twice a week on Tuesdays, at 5 p.m., at McLevy Green; and Saturdays, at 9:30 a.m. at Seaside Park.

The free classes are open to everyone; all ages and levels are welcome. Participants are encouraged to bring a bottle of water, a towel, and a yoga mat.

Yoga In Our City is managed by Civic Mind LLC. To learn more, visit YogaInOurCity.com.