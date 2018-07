Milford police arrested Michael Drzal, 27, of Bridgeport for voyeurism on July 22 after officers responded to the CT Post Mall on a complaint.

Police accuse Drzal of using a mirror to look over the bathroom stall divider at a juvenile victim while the juvenile was using the restroom.

Drzal is charged with voyeurism, risk of injury and second-degree breach of peace. Bond was set at $5,000 for court on Aug. 14.