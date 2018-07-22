The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will have a program on Connecticut opera star, Betty Jones, on Tuesday, July 24, at 6:30 p.m.

Doug Jones discusses The Music in My Life, the autobiography of his wife of over 60 years, the opera singer Betty Jones.

At the improbable age of 41, Betty Jones went from being a full-time mother, who sang alto at the Wilton Congregational Church for 20 years, to auditioning for the New York City Opera, where she was accepted to sing Verdi and Wagner. From there, her opera career skyrocketed to working with Leonard Bernstein and Arthur Fiedler, singing with Luciano Pavarotti, and gracing the boards at Carnegie Hall and many of the world’s finest opera companies.

Doug Jones will share anecdotes and highlights of his wife’s renowned career.

This program is free. Drop in.