Movie Menu: Jaws, West Side Story, Inside Out and more

Friday, July 20

Amistad (1997)

Steven Spielberg tells a compelling story of a captured ship, a dramatic court case and a question about the true definition of freedom.

8 p.m., Flix

West Side Story (1961)

Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins won Oscars for directing this magical screen version of the Broadway hit inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

8 p.m., TCM

Groundhog Day (1993)

Bill Murray delights as an arrogant weatherman who learns some necessary lessons over and over and over again.

8 p.m., AMC

Saturday, July 21

North by Northwest (1959)

Cary Grant makes us believe the extraordinary steps a man may take to protect his identity. And keep his suit from getting wrinkled.

1:30 p.m., TCM

Gravity (2013)

Alfonso Cuaron won an Oscar for directing this riveting tale about astronauts marooned in space, starring Sandra Bullock who nabbed a Best Actress nomination.

3 p.m., FXM

Inside Out (2015)

Oscar brightly smiled on this captivating look at how one girl adapts to change in her life. Winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

6 p.m., Disney

The Revenant (2015)

Leonardo DiCaprio finally won a Best Actor Oscar for his daring take on a frontiersman who has to battle a big, mean bear.

7:30 p.m., FX

Jaws (1975)

Steven Spielberg goes to the beach for this legendary thriller about a man-eating shark, a reluctant sheriff, and a boat that may not be large enough.

8 p.m., Discovery

Sunday, July 22

Arsenic and Old Lace (1944)

Cary Grant is at his comedic best in this movie version of the stage comedy about two little old ladies who have a habit of murder.

12 noon, TCM

Annie Get Your Gun (1950)

Irving Berlin’s Broadway musical hit about an unpredictable romance between sharpshooters becomes a movie extravaganza starring Betty Hutton.

2:15 p.m., TCM

