FCCF offers Get Out The Vote grants

Get Out the Vote: Fairfield County’s Community Foundation (FCCF) is accepting applications for a new civic engagement grants program. This nonpartisan initiative is designed to fund efforts to increase voter registration and information access for all Fairfield County residents, particularly those who are historically disenfranchised. The deadline for applications is July 27, 2018.

FCCF’s Get Out the Vote (GOTV) program offers support to nonprofits to boost local efforts to engage underrepresented voters in Fairfield County. Organizations eligible to apply with FCCF must support voter registration in general, not just with select political parties or candidates.

“The Community Foundation is excited to offer this innovative opportunity in our region. The objective of the Get Out the Vote (GOTV) program is to increase civic engagement and improve models for nonprofits to register and engage voters,” said Mendi Blue-Paca, vice president of Community Impact, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation. “These grants will bolster organizations that are giving a voice to individuals who are underrepresented in the political process.”

Examples of nonpartisan voter engagement activities include (but are not limited to): Voter registration (new voters); Voter activation (updating voter registration or registrant education); Enlisting new/existing voters in signing “pledge to vote” cards or other commitment tools and other related education efforts that promote civic engagement.

Grantee participants will receive and/or benefit from:

A $1,000 civic engagement grant

One peer learning activity/brainstorming session (to occur in late August)

Opportunities to shape Fairfield County’s Community Foundation’s first cross-county National Voter Registration Day Event on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018

Recognition as a partner on our website and during our National

Voter Registration Day events

For details on how to apply and for the terms of the grant for Get Out The Vote, go to https://fccfoundation.org/civic-engagement-funding-opportunity-get-out-the-vote/ or contact Sharon Jones at [email protected] This grant cannot be used to endorse or denounce a political party or candidate. All contact information is kept fully confidential.