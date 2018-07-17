Near and Far Aid awards grant to Housatonic Community College

The all-volunteer, philanthropic organization Near and Far Aid awarded a $12,000 grant to the Housatonic Community College Foundation (HCCF) to help make college more affordable for students facing financial challenges. The organization, which helps thousands of individuals a year with grants intended to “target poverty and change lives,” funds programs that provide “life’s most basic necessities” as well as funding programs that seek to achieve lasting change.

“We are grateful for the support Near and Far Aid provides to our students through this generous grant to the HCC Foundation,” said HCC President, Paul Broadie II. “The financial assistance that this grant supports makes a lasting impact, not only on the lives of the students who benefit, but on the larger community. The economic impact of this support spreads far beyond the classroom as students complete their studies, enter the workforce and become active in the community.

The HCC Foundation will distribute the grant in the form of full-time or partial scholarship to students who have demonstrated academic achievement and a need for financial assistance. Tuition, fees and textbooks are all covered by the scholarship.

Near and Far Aid works with community leaders in the Fairfield County Region with the goal of improving the lives of children and families living in poverty. Since 2000, Near and Far Aid has granted more than $17 million to local nonprofit agencies and programs.