Dance: Performance and participatory

Square Dance Party, July 20, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m., Norfield Grange, 12 Good Hill Road, Weston. No experience necessary, casual dress. Suggested donation $5. Info: call 203-761-9939.

Summer Dance Party, July 21, 7-10 p.m., Ballroom Elegance Dance Studio of Westport, 627 East Post Rd., Westport. Includes a merengue lesson, dance show and appetizers. Tickets $30. Info: call 203-454-9400.

Premier Ballroom: Latin dancers, July 28 7-11:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Church, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Giovanni D’Arpino and Francesca Vari will perform. The event includes a dance lesson and a performance. Tickets $20. Info: call 203-374-7308.  

