Bridgeport News

Quartz in all its Glory program at library Wednesday

By Julie Miller on July 16, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

On Wednesday July 18, at 6:30 p.m., the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host the program Quartz in all its Glory — Earth’s most abundant and diverse surface mineral — a brief seminar in the introduction to the silicate mineral class: included with Quartz-rose quartz and amethyst etc. (Brief lecture, samples, local locations for mining and hands on opportunities for handling minerals and opening geodes)

A give away of a small quartz crystal for each participant.

The program presenter is Karen Hoferichter, Vice President/Educational Outreach for Mid Hudson Valley Gem and Mineral Society and Adjunct Professor SUNY New Paltz.

Drop in.  No registration required.

Tags:

Previous Post Did I Say That? One man’s trash is another’s hobby Next Post SHU receives $25,000 grant from Sikorsky
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Bridgeport News

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Bridgeport News, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress