Bridgeport Rescue Mission, local churches provide summer meals to hungry kids

Bridgeport Rescue Mission is teaming up with local churches to provide meals for children from Norwalk’s poorest neighborhoods. The Mission, in conjunction with the Norwalk Housing Authority (NHA) and Norwalk Grassroots Tennis (NGT), will distribute about 230 daily meals to children taking part in summer programs. The meals will be served for eight weeks at NGT and five NHA learning centers located in low-income housing sites throughout Norwalk.

“During the summer break, the children and their families who depend on nutritious meals provided at school are confronted with a huge problem,” said Mission Executive Director Terry Wilcox. “These breakfasts and lunches are critical to the well-being and health of the children in these programs.”

According to the NHA, it is estimated that about 12% of Norwalk’s school-age youth live in housing overseen by their organization. The unemployment rate among low-income families is greater than 15% and most children from these families qualify for free or reduced-price lunches at school.

“The NHA Learning Centers know how much these meals mean to their students,” states Wendy Gerbier, Director of Learning Centers. “We are grateful for this partnership and excited for another year to receive nutritious breakfasts and lunches for NHA children who attend our summer program.”

The Mission thanks Wilton Congregational; Grace Community Church, New Canaan; St. Matthew’s Episcopal, Wilton; St. Mark’s Episcopal, New Canaan; Calvary Church, Trumbull; Trumbull Helps; Ridgefield Baptist; Hope Church, Wilton; Southport Congregational; and for their support preparing 1,000 sandwiches respectively.

The Mission also is partnering with NGT again in providing meals to children attending their Summer Enrichment Program that teaches tennis to disadvantaged children with the help of volunteer coaches.

“We are so grateful to Bridgeport Rescue Mission for providing meals to the children participating in this summer’s Norwalk Grassroots Tennis Summer Enrichment Program. This food ensures the children participating are healthy enough to have fun and play tennis,” said Chris Hulse, executive director of NGT.

