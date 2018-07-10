St. Vincent’s College joins Sacred Heart University

Sacred Heart University has assumed operations of St. Vincent’s College, effective July 2, merging the resources of two of the region’s longstanding, venerable learning institutions. “Sacred Heart University and St. Vincent’s College are two institutions with a strong Catholic identity and similar missions and core values, and we are confident that joining together will benefit the students in both programs,” said SHU President John J. Petillo.

In the coming year, offerings at the new entity — St. Vincent’s College at Sacred Heart University — will include an Associates of Science degree (A.S.) in nursing, an A.S. in radiography and a variety of certificate programs. Going forward, program offerings will expand to include other areas of strong employability. This includes expanding on St. Vincent’s distance education programs and continuing and professional education, which strengthens the academic options for students in both programs and allows both programs to prosper.

In addition, the venture will expand the opportunity for SHU and SVC students and faculty to develop and participate in interdisciplinary education that connects team-based education, self-directed learning and face-to-face instruction. It will provide a pathway for St. Vincent’s students to pursue a baccalaureate or master’s degree at Sacred Heart University in a seamless transition, while providing Sacred Heart students expanded access to inpatient clinical sites that are essential to the success of their program.

“SVC at SHU will maintain a strong relationship with St. Vincent’s Medical Center,” Petillo noted.

The educational pathway for nursing has experienced quite a bit of change in past years. Initially, nursing was based on experience and tradition. Now, with the evolution of nursing science, nursing education is deeply rooted in evidence-based practices and research. Combining the strengths of Sacred Heart and St. Vincent’s will provide the best of experience, traditions and science of nursing education.

“Our goal is to serve the students at Sacred Heart University and St. Vincent’s College with an opportunity to work together to create new models for clinical education and honor the shared Catholic legacy, mission and core values,” said Rupendra Paliwal, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at SHU. “This is an exciting opportunity for all involved and is an example of the pioneering, forward-thinking spirit that marks everything we do at Sacred Heart.”