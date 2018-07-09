Jazz performance to benefit Neighborhood Studios

Greg Wall, co-founder of JazzFC, brings together a group of local and regional musicians to pay tribute to Art Blakey Sunday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m., at The Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $25-$50 and may be purchased at BijouTheatreCT.net. The performance benefits Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County, a Bridgeport-based community school of the arts for children and teens.

The group will feature Steeplechase recording artist Michael Cochrane, piano, Phil Bowler, bass, Steve Johns, drums, Steve Davis, trombone, and Andy Gravish, trumpet. Leading the group is the Jazz Rabbi, Greg Wall, a celebrated musician and recording artist whose innovative downtown blend of jazz and world music has filled the halls of top venues from Carnegie Hall to stages throughout North America, Europe and Israel.

Art Blakey’s legacy as leader of the Jazz Messengers endured over 5 decades. The Messengers was one of the seminal groups in the second half of the 20th century. Many Messenger alumni went on to become jazz stars in their own right, such as: Lee Morgan, Benny Golson, Wayne Shorter, Freddie Hubbard, Chuck Mangione, Keith Jarrett, Wynton Marsalis, Branford Marsalis, Terence Blanchard among many others.

Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County offers high quality art, music, theatre, and dance instruction to children ages 3-18 regardless of ability, background or finances. The organization’s mission is to transform the lives of Bridgeport youth through arts education, and empowers them to make a difference in their community. To schedule a visit, email Frank Derico, executive director, at [email protected] or go to nstudios.org.

JazzFC (The Jazz Society of Fairfield County) is a nonprofit with a mission to enrich the cultural life of Fairfield County by promoting the performance and appreciation of Jazz music. For more information, visit their website jazzfc.org.