Healthy cooking demo kicks off opening of St. Vincent’s Farmers Market

A healthy cooking demonstration by a local chef will kick-off the opening of St. Vincent’s Farmers Market on Tuesday, July 10, from noon-1 p.m., at the site of the farmers market located immediately in front of St. Vincent’s main entrance. The market is open every Tuesday, from noon to 4 p.m., through Oct. 30.

The cooking demo is hosted by the Bridgeport Farmers Market Collaborative (BFMC) and is free and open to the public and one of four cooking demos to be held at St. Vincent’s Farmers Market. The other three dates are Aug.14, Sept. 11 and Oct. 9. No registration is necessary.

Chef Raquel Rivera-Pablo, of A Pinch of Salt, will prepare a dish based on availability of fresh produce that day. Free samples will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and recipes will be provided to all. Chef Raquel will give cooking tips as she prepares the dish and will take questions.

Cecarelli Farms of Northford will be providing a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables for the market each week.

For those who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the BFMC doubles the SNAP dollars that customers have as long as it is spent at any of the farmers’ markets.

Parking for the event in visitor garage is free with validated ticket.

For more information, contact Lucinda I. Ames at 475-210-5550 or [email protected]