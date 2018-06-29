Turner gets Working Families nod

Aaron Turner is set to be on the ballot this November in the race for the 23rd District state senate seat as he has received the Working Families Party endorsement.

Turner, a Democrat, received the Working Families endorsement earlier this week.

“Our campaign is committed to addressing the systemic issues that affect our people on a daily basis, and receiving the Working Families Party endorsement reflects that,” Turner said in a statement issued Friday. “As someone who was born and raised here, I know that we need to do more to assist working families with affordable childcare programs, better wages for fair work, and more job training that will lead to sustainable careers and not simply temporary jobs.”

Turner has some paperwork to finalize in order to be on the ballot in November on the Working Families line, said campaign spokesman Andrew McIndoo. However, Turner is still challenging Dennis Bradley for the Democratic Party nomination in a party primary taking place on Aug. 14.

Bradley defeated Turner and Carolyn Vermont at the party’s caucus in May.

John Rodriguez is the endorsed Republican candidate. He will be challenged by Caz Misera of Stratford in an Aug. 14 primary.

The 23rd State Senate district includes Bridgeport and a portion of Stratford.

Longtime State Sen. Ed Gomes is currently in the seat. He has opted not to run for another term.