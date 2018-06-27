Simply Smiles hosts thank you party for supporters

Simply Smiles, a Connecticut based not-for-profit organization that provides bright futures for children in Mexico and the United States, will be hosting a Thank You Party, a celebration for its supporters, on Friday, July 13, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Two Roads Brewing Co. in Stratford.

The event will feature live music, Two Roads beer, and local food trucks. It is an opportunity to recognize Simply Smiles volunteers, donors, and the organization’s community at large.

“We wanted a fun way to say thank you to our community,” said Bryan Nurnberger, president and founder of Simply Smiles. “This event is just a small token of our appreciation for the many selfless individuals in the Simply Smiles family who have supported us over the past 15 years.”

Since 2003, Simply Smiles has been dedicated to providing bright futures for children, families, and communities in Oaxaca, Mexico and in the U.S. The organization began working on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Reservation in South Dakota since 2009, providing a variety of programs, including new home construction, youth summer camp, educational initiatives, medical care and mental health support, gardening, sustainable, and indigenous food initiatives, and other community events.

The organization, based in Bridgeport has strong roots in the state. Nurnberger and many of the Simply Smiles staff are from Connecticut, and most of the organization’s more than 4,000 volunteers who have served at its project locations are from Connecticut and the greater New England region.

“We’ve asked a lot of our volunteers and supporters over the years: trek to remote villages in Mexico; carry 50-pound bags of supplies for medical clinics; take long bus rides to our project location on the Cheyenne River Reservation; give up showers for a week…just to name a few,” said Nurnberger. “This is an opportunity to relax and reminisce together about what they’ve helped to make possible in Mexico and on the Reservation.”

The music and event are sponsored by Band Together CT. Founded in 2005 by Rob Fried and Jerry Vigorito, Band Together CT was created to unite a community of talented musicians and artists with credible organizations whose mission is to raise funds for families in need of a helping hand.

The Simply Smiles Thank You Party is a free, family friendly event and open to all. For more information visit simplysmiles.org.