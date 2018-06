Sound of Music: Concerts, recitals and more

Make Music Day, June 21, 3-6 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Free. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

The Fairfield Counts, June 21, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Big band. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Trace Adkins, June 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Verona Quartet, June 21, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $20-$40. Info: caramoor.org

Loretta Egan Murphy, June 21, 7:45 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Parish Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. She will perform the concertina and button accordion. Free. Info: call 203-876-9973.

Sō Percussion, June 22, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $20-$40. Info: caramoor.org

Early Elton, June 22, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Rock. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

American Roots Music Festival, June 23, noon, Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $35-$90. Info: caramoor.org

Sfyria Trio, June 23, 7:30 p.m., Talmadge Hill Community Church, 870 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd., Darien. Proceeds will benefit the KEYS music program. Suggested donation $20. Info: keysmusic.org.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, June 23, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $ 125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Apollo’s Fire, June 24, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $35-$70. Info: caramoor.org

A journey to Beethoven’s Vienna, June 24, 4 p.m., Silvermine School of Music, 36 Comstock Hill Ave., Norwalk. Info: call 203-847-8106 or email [email protected]

Chris Coogan Quintet, June 24, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Rd., Weston. Tickets $15 members, $20 non-members. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Clueless, June 24, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Rock. Tickets $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bandstand, June 25, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $18. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Low Down Brass Band, June 26, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Over Easy, June 28, 5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Isabel Leonard & Sharon Isbin, June 28, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $24-$55. Info: caramoor.org

Paul des Lauriers Band, June 28, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Canadian blues. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Kamasi Washington, June 28, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. West Coast jazz. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Kronos Quartet, June 29, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $25-$55. Info: caramoor.org

Drew Cole, June 29, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Orchestra of St. Luke’s, June 30, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $25-$80. Info: caramoor.org

Unspoken, June 30, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards, July 3, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Eileen Ivers, July 5, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Irish fiddle. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Las Cafeteras, July 10, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

The Stratford Community Concert Band, July 10, 7 p.m., Paradise Green Gazebo, 121 Huntington Rd., Stratford. Free.

The Conn Artists, July 12, 5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

The Birds of Chicago, July 12, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Dennis Quaid and the Sharks, July 14, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Gil Parris, July 14, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $20-$35. Info: BijouTheatreCT.net.

Global Arts Live, July 17, 10 a.m., Stamford Palace, 60 Atlantic Ave., Stamford. Experience the colors, sounds and excitement of traditional art forms from around the world. Highlighting music from Native American, Early American and Japanese culture. Members of the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers will sing, dance and play hand held drums. In Colonial dress, Linda Russell will sing and play the hammer dulcimer and the mountain dulcimer. Members of Taikoza will also play large taiko drums, bamboo flutes and the koto — a 13-string instrument that sits on the floor. Tickets $8. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Revelers, July 17, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Little Feat, July 18, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Billy & the Showmen, July 19, 5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Molly Tuttle Band, July 19, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Bluegrass. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Ronnie Milsap, July 19, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dickey Betts Band, July 20, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. He will perform at the BBQ, Bourbon & Beer Summer Gala. Tickets $150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Don McLean, July 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $69.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Adam Ant, July 22, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $125-$225. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dustbowl Revival, July 24, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

The Bacon Brothers, July 24, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mary Chapin Carpenter, July 25, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $77.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Steve Kazlauskas, July 26, 5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Hot Club of Cowtown, July 26, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Femi Kuti, July 26, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $39.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Montgomery Gentry, July 27, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $57.50-$77.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Blackmore’s Night, July 28, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $52.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jamie McLean Band, July 31, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

The Steel Wheels, Aug. 2, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. String band. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Jerry Douglas & The Earls of Leicester, Aug. 2, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $44. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Patty Smyth & Scandal, Aug. 4, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $47.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Radio Free Honduras, Aug. 7, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Latin. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Dark Star Orchestra, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Blues. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Jeff Daniels and The Ben Daniels Band, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $39.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

David Myles, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

The Beach Boys, Aug. 15, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Della Mae, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Postmodern Jukebox, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $77-$110. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Eli Young Band, Aug. 17, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 60 Atlantic Ave., Stamford. Tickets $32-$52. Info: palacestamford.org.

Janiva Magness, Aug. 21, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: chirpct.org.

Ramy Essam, Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: chirpct.org.

Los Texmaniacs, Aug. 28, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Conjunto band. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Zydeco. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Brandon Lay, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 60 Atlantic Ave., Stamford. Tickets $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Shovels & Rope, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $49. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.