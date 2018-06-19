Bridgeport News

Binge and Repeat: Head back to high school with On My Block

By TinaMarie Craven on June 19, 2018 in News ·

Remember the pressure of starting high school? There was the issue of what to wear, how to reinvent yourself, the heftier course loads and figuring out who to eat lunch with. For this group of friends, homework is the least of their concerns.

On My Block follows the lives of five 14-year-olds living in dicey neighborhood in Los Angeles. The series is rife with teen drama that primarily revolves around first love, a treasure hunt and gang violence.

At first the series comes across with a distinctly juvenile vibe as Jamal is obsessed with finding the RollerWorld treasure and the teens are constantly fighting with each other over standard adolescent issues (who’s said what, who fancies who, etc.). However, as the season progresses the teens face more mature issues as they concoct a variety of bumbling plans to help Cesar escape the gang life.

On My Block provides plenty of nostalgia for viewers who remember the awkward stumblings of first love and rejection. While the series does deal with serious issues like gang violence and deportation, it still embodies the laughter and at times crude humor that comes with being a teenager.

Sierra Capri as Monse and Diego Tinoco as Cesar have a sweet and playful chemistry together. Jason Genao shines as the amusingly, neurotic Ruby. Ronnie Hawk’s Olivia and Brett Gray’s Jamal provide plenty of laughs as they deal with their peers and the secrets their friends keep.

On My Block has 10 half-hour episodes available on Netflix and has been renewed for a second season. The show is rated TV-14. Fans might also enjoy Netflix’s Alexa & Katie, a fluffy series about a teenager with cancer and her best friend. For those that would prefer a slightly darker teen-focused series, Netflix’s Stranger Things follows a group of teens in the ’80s dealing with a mysterious enemy.

Previous Post Barnum Festival Car show and Touch A Truck July 1 Next Post Bringing wind power to Connecticut
About author
TinaMarie Craven

TinaMarie Craven


TinaMarie Craven is the Arts & Leisure editor. She previously worked as the editor of the Monroe Courier and the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Bridgeport News

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Bridgeport News, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress