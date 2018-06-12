Boys & Girls Village raises funds for at-risk children and families

Boys & Girls Village hosted its inaugural “Compass To Success” Fundraiser on Thursday, June 7. The event raised nearly $200,000 to support at-risk children and families throughout the state who often have histories of abuse neglect, and are in need of behavioral health, educational, or family reunification services.

More than 150 of the community’s most philanthropic residents and business leaders were in attendance. Steven di Costanzo, general manager for independent radio station WPKN, was emcee for the evening and Bridgeport’s Source Coffeehouse provided coffee drinks.

Special guest Chaz, from WPLR’s Chaz and AJ in the Morning Show, expressed to the crowd, “I don’t want to think what the kids’ lives would be like across the state of Connecticut without this organization.” WPLR runs an annual holiday toy drive, with children served by Boys & Girls Village among the recipients. “If we don’t get toys to those kids from the toy drive, they might not get any presents,” he said.

“These are kids that grew up in circumstances that made their lives much more challenging,” said Steven M. Kant, M.D., President and CEO of Boys & Girls Village. “We rely 100% on the goodwill of the community, and a little help at just the right time makes all the difference for these children.”

Funds raised included matching funds provided by The Village Foundation, Inc. Proceeds from this event will support the essential services provided by Boys & Girls Village, including behavioral health, educational and permanency planning services for at-risk youth and their families. Since its founding 76 years ago, Boys & Girls Village has touched the lives of approximately 30,000 children and families from 50 Connecticut communities. Learn more at www.bgvillage.org.