Bill of Fairs: Beer, music, mysteries and more

Senior Adult Father’s Day Luncheon, June 14, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Register online. Suggested donation $7. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

SUP CUP, June 16, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Walnut Beach, Milford. The fourth annual Charles Island Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) Cup is hosted by Scoot & Paddle of Milford and the Surfrider Foundation of Connecticut. Stand up paddleboard and kayak races will include the Elite-5 Miles, the Charles Island Challenge; the Recreational 2.25 Miles, Land Ho; The Youth .5 Mile, Arrr Matey, and the Technical M Course for qualifying elite racers. Register: paddleguru.com.

Rhubarb Festival, June 16-17, noon-5 p.m., White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 39, Sherman. Free. Info: whitesilowinery.com.

East Coast Brew Festival, June 16, 2 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Beer tasting. Tickets $65 advance, $75 day of. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

A Party to Die For: Center for Contemporary Printmaking’s Murder Mystery Masquerade Party at the Mansion, June 16, 6:30 p.m., Lockwood-Mathews Mansion, 295 West Ave., Mathews Park, Norwalk. Tickets $125. Info: [email protected].

Annual JCC Youth Triathlon, June 17, 7 a.m. to noon, Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Make Music Fairfield, June 21, noon, Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. It is a part of the international Make Music Day movement which brings free, community-wide, outdoor musical celebrations to hundreds of cities worldwide! Every year, the celebration is held on June 21, the summer solstice, in more than 800 communities around the world. Free. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Trinity Tailgate Tag Sale, June 23, 9-2:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport.

Kennedy Center Charity Golf Classic, June 25, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Shorehaven Country Club, 14 Canfield Ave., Norwalk. Tickets $350. Info: thekennedycenterinc.org.

Independence Day Barbecue Luncheon, June 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave, Stamford. Suggested donation $4. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Westport Summer Book Sale, July 14-17, Jesup Green, Westport. The book sale will run during the annual Fine Arts Festival. Info: westportlibrary.org.

Summer Tea Party with Abigail Adams, July 15, 2 p.m., Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 East Wall St., Norwalk. Lunch with a Abigail Adams reenactor. Tickets $40. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Mockstock Tribute Band Festival, July 20-21, 5-10:30 p.m., Ives Concert Park on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. MockStock is a two-day tribute band music festival. Friday is MockStock Purple, featuring a tribute to Prince, Jimi Hendrix and Sly & the Family Stone. Saturday is MockStock Metal, featuring the music of Metallica, AC/DC and Guns ‘n’ Roses. Tickets $ 15-$50. Info: ivesconcertpark.com.

Westside Reggae Festival, July 28, 1 p.m., Ives Concert Park on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Featured artists will include Culture, Wayne Wonder, Anthem Band, Half Pint, Derrick Barnett, Tales of Joy and more. Tickets $15-$35. Info: ivesconcertpark.com.

2018’s Downtown Market: Stratford, Aug. 26, Colonial Square Parking Lot, 2420 Main St., in Stratford. It has a juried crafts, art, and jewelry show, accompanied by music, activities for children, and theater.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net

Westport Farmers’ Market, Thurs., 10-2, 45 vendors, at 50 Imperial Ave.; May 17-Nov. 9; westportfarmersmarket.com.

Wilton Farmers’ Market, Wed., noon to 5 p.m., June 6-Oct. 24, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton.