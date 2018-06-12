FaithActs for Education hosts Friday Night Fire

On Friday, June 15, FaithActs for Education will host statewide and local candidates at an event called, “Friday Night Fire,” featuring guest preacher Bishop Cheryl McBride Brown, musical guest Deon Kipping, and dinner from Fire Engine Pizza Company.

Doors open at 5 p.m. The event will take place from 6-9 p.m., at Cathedral of Praise COGIC, Int’l, 45 Gregory St, Bridgeport, Connecticut 06604. The event is free and open to the public.

All statewide and local candidates are invited and welcome to attend.

Those who have RSVP’d yes so far are as follows:

Governor

Mayor Mark Boughton (candidate for governor)

Marisa Manley (candidate for governor)

Peter Thalheim (candidate for governor)

Lieutenant Governor

Eva Bermudez-Zimmerman (candidate for lieutenant governor)

Monte Frank (candidate for lieutenant governor)

Chiara Mannheimer (candidate for lieutenant governor)

State Treasurer

Sen. Art Linares (candidate for state treasurer)

State Senate

Dennis Bradley (candidate for state senate)

Carolyn Vermont (candidate for state senate)

State Representative

Rep. Chris Rosario (candidate for state representative)

Shante Hanks (candidate for state representative)