Binge and Repeat: Exploring the bizarre with Evil Genius

For my latest binge, I decided to shake things up a bit and check out the true crime documentary series Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist.

The Netflix series explores the events around the incredibly bizarre Pizza Bomber investigation that occurred in Erie, Pa., in 2003.

The documentary begins with the introduction of Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong and what she was like growing up. From there the viewer is shown footage of pizza delivery man Brian Wells entering a bank with a bomb strapped around his neck. After sliding a note to a bank teller, Wells takes the money and leaves the bank before before being caught by police in a nearby parking lot. As the footage rolls, the audience watches as police isolate Wells and wait for the bomb squad to arrive to disarm the device around his neck. The explosive does go off (which viewers actually see in the series more than once) and kills Wells.

At this point the series jumps to a police phone call about a dead body in Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong’s freezer. Now, I won’t give away any more of the story, but audiences are in for a wild ride with this series. The story is told primarily through the interviews with the police officers and the FBI agents that worked on the case and the individuals who were involved in the ill-fated bank heist. The unfolding narratives are certainly intriguing and I would say it is a must-watch for anyone with an interest in true crime or someone who aspired to become Nancy Drew.

Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist has four 45-minute episodes on Netflix. Viewers might also enjoy Making a Murderer, a documentary series that follows the life and arrests of Steven Avery.