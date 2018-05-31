Bridgeport Hospital recognizes employees at annual dinner

Nearly 440 employees were recognized for achieving service milestones during Bridgeport Hospital’s annual Employee Recognition Dinner May 15 at The Waterview in Monroe. Gerdine Saint Juste, LCSW, Care Coordination, of Bridgeport, was named Employee of the Year and Karen Mendenhall, business associate, Medical ICU, of Stratford, received the George B. and Alice P. Longstreth Humanness Award, the hospital’s second highest employee honor.

One example of Saint Juste’s exceptional service earned her the monthly Bridgeport Hospital Quality Award during the past year. She learned a patient was having an argument with her boyfriend on hospital grounds and was being verbally abused. The patient was frightened, so Saint Juste took steps to ensure the boyfriend left the premises. She sat with the patient, got her breakfast and provided emotional support in the Emergency Department until the patient received the community resources she needed to feel safe.

In presenting the Longstreth Humanness Award, Bridgeport Hospital Foundation President Steve Jakab noted that Mendenhall makes “profound connections with patients and families, exemplifies humanness by being kind, helpful and friendly, and drops whatever she’s doing to assist any way the she can.” In one recent note to the hospital, the brother of a patient wrote, “My came to the hospital every day to spend time with my brother. Karen made sure my dad was comfortable and any family concerns were addressed. She made sure we were part of my brother’s care. She became our friend.”

Mendenhall has been with the hospital for 20 years and Saint Juste for 12. Stratford residents Linda Constantino, patient care associate, Pediatrics, and Queen Davis, catering attendant, Food and Nutrition, were the employees celebrating the most years of service, with 50 each.

President and CEO Bill Jennings, Medical Staff President Kenneth Lipow, MD, and Board of Trustees Chair Newman Marsilius were among the hospital leaders who congratulated and thanked employees for their contributions.