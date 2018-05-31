Bridgeport legislators announce state funding for East Side Library

Senator Ed Gomes (D-Bridgeport), Bond Commission Senate Chair Senator Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport), and Representative Andre Baker today announced the expected approval of a $2.4 million grant-in-aid to the Bridgeport Public Library for the construction of a new lower east side branch library.

Construction will include the renovation of an existing 14,000 square foot building located at 1174 East Main Street.

“This funding will help to ensure that the library can meet the needs of Bridgeport’s east side community by providing children, students, families, and seniors access to critical information and resources,” Sen. Gomes said. “This is great investment in our future.”

“As Senate Co-chair of the Bonding Committee I was honored to cosponsor this funding request for the Bridgeport Public Library. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring back funding to help our city’s build a library that will serve the community for generations to come,” said Sen. Moore. “I appreciate the support of the governor to get this item on the Bond Commission’s agenda.”

“The city is working hard to build a new branch of the Bridgeport Public library on the,” Rep. Baker said. “I am so proud of the work the Bridgeport delegation did to secure this state support for the project. This is an incredible investment in our community.”

The State Bond Commission is slated to approve the items at its meeting on Friday, June 1, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. in Room 1E of the Legislative Office Building.