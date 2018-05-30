Film: Screenings, documentaries and more

* IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk; daytime films, info., 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org: One exhibit and daytime IMAX movie included with paid aquarium adm: $22.95 for adults; $20.95 for youths (13-17) and seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children (3-12); free for kids under 3 and members. Backyard Wilderness and Pandas through June 30. Reservations: maritimeaquarium.org.

The Life and Gardens of Beatrix Farrand, June 3, 3 p.m., Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Rd., Redding. The screening will include a talk with Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Karyl Evans. Free. Register online. Info: marktwainlibrary.org.

BEARTREK, June 3, 6 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The documentary follows biologist Chris Morgan on an epic and entertaining journey to find the world’s most elusive and endangered bears. Free. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Producers, June 3, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ciclismo Classico Bicycle Travel Film Festival, June 8, 8 p.m., The Palace Danbury, 165 Main St., Danbury. Tickets $20. Info: thepalacedanbury.com.

Bolshoi Ballet’s Coppélia, June 10, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, June 15, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.