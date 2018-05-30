Sound of Music: Concerts, recitals and more

Alejandro Escovedo, June 1, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, June 1, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $47.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Solo Spotlight: Mika Sasaki, June 3, noon, Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable Street, Ridgefield. Free.

Marcia Ball, June 5, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Blues. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

The B-52s, June 5, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $130. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ry Cooder, June 6, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $89-$95. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mishka, June 7, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Reggae. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Satisfaction, June 7, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Los Lonely Boys, June 7, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. They will perform with Elliot and The Ghost. Tickets $65. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Summer Jam For A Cause, June 8, 5 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The event includes music, food and games. Free. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Lamboginny, June 9, 11:30 a.m., Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Rd., Weston. He will present a day-long African Music Festival to benefit SALT (Saving All Lives Together). Suggested donation $20. Info: savingalllivestogether.com.

Mary Knysh, June 9, at 7:30 p.m., Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Rd., Redding. Register online. Info: marktwainlibrary.org.

Phil Ochs Song Night, June 9, 8 p.m., Voices Café, The Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Tickets $25. Info: voicescafe.org.

The Stratford Community Concert Band, June 12, 7 p.m., Paradise Green Gazebo, 121 Huntington Rd., Stratford. Free.

The Bumper Jacksons, June 12, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

David Crosby, June 12, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $126. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Samantha Fish, June 13, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Blues. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Posies, June 14, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. They will perform with Terra Lightfoot and the Shellye Valauskas Experience. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads, June 15, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Reggae. Tickets $27. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Subdudes, June 15, 8 p.m., Palace Danbury, 165 Main St., Danbury. Tickets $40-$50. Info: thepalacedanbury.com.

Joe Neumann, June 16-17 and 23-24, noon to 2 p.m., Connecticut Post Mall, 1201 Boston Post Rd., Milford. Free. Info: joeneumannmusician.com.

Al Di Meola, June 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Audra McDonald, June 16, 8:30 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $45-$110. Info: caramoor.org

School of Rock, June 17, noon, Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Family Concert: The Knights, June 17, 1 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $20. Info: caramoor.org

The Knights, June 17, 4 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $30-$65. Info: caramoor.org

Anders Osborne Solo, June 17, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with Jay Psaros. Tickets $58. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins, June 18, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $130. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Black Lillies, June 19, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Rock. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Marc Broussard, June 19, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with Jamie McLean. Tickets 35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Rhiannon Giddens, June 20, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Fairfield Counts, June 21, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Big band. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Trace Adkins, June 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Verona Quartet, June 21, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $20-$40. Info: caramoor.org

Loretta Egan Murphy, June 21, 7:45 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Parish Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. She will perform the concertina and button accordion. Free. Info: call 203-876-9973.

Sō Percussion, June 22, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $20-$40. Info: caramoor.org

Early Elton, June 22, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Rock. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

American Roots Music Festival, June 23, noon, Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $35-$90. Info: caramoor.org

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, June 23, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $ 125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Apollo’s Fire, June 24, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $35-$70. Info: caramoor.org

Clueless, June 24, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Rock. Tickets $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bandstand, June 25, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $18. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Low Down Brass Band, June 26, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Isabel Leonard & Sharon Isbin, June 28, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $24-$55. Info: caramoor.org

Paul des Lauriers Band, June 28, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Canadian blues. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Kamasi Washington, June 28, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. West Coast jazz. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Kronos Quartet, June 29, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $25-$55. Info: caramoor.org

Drew Cole, June 29, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Orchestra of St. Luke’s, June 30, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $25-$80. Info: caramoor.org

Unspoken, June 30, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards, July 3, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Eileen Ivers, July 5, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Irish fiddle. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Las Cafeteras, July 10, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

The Stratford Community Concert Band, July 10, 7 p.m., Paradise Green Gazebo, 121 Huntington Rd., Stratford. Free.

The Birds of Chicago, July 12, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Gil Parris, July 14, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $20-$35. Info: BijouTheatreCT.net.

The Revelers, July 17, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Molly Tuttle Band, July 19, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Bluegrass. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Dustbowl Revival, July 24, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Hot Club of Cowtown, July 26, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Jamie McLean Band, July 31, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

The Steel Wheels, Aug. 2, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. String band. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Radio Free Honduras, Aug. 7, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Latin. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Blues. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

David Myles, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Della Mae, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Janiva Magness, Aug. 21, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: chirpct.org.

Ramy Essam, Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: chirpct.org.

Los Texmaniacs, Aug. 28, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Conjunto band. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Zydeco. Free. Info: chirpct.org.