HCC commencement celebrates class of 2018

The 716 members of the Housatonic Community College (HCC) Class of 2018 will celebrate their graduation on Thursday, May 24 when the college holds its annual Commencement Ceremony starting at 5 p.m. in the Webster Bank Arena.

The most popular majors in the Class of 2018 include behavioral and social sciences, business, criminal justice, general studies, advanced manufacturing machine technology, early childhood inclusive education and general studies.

“I am extremely proud of our graduates,” said HCC President, Paul Broadie II. “Their hard work and perseverance has paid off and I know they will be successful as they venture out to higher degrees and careers. I also commend the HCC faculty and staff who support our students and whose work has distinguished the college at the national level. Their commitment to the mission and values of the college makes all the difference.”

This year’s commencement ceremonies will include new honors to be conferred by President Broadie on two distinct community leaders. Joseph M. Carbone, president and CEO of The WorkPlace Inc., who will receive the President’s Award for Community Leadership, and Juanita T. James, president and CEO of the Fairfield County Community Foundation who will be awarded an Honorary Degree.

Carbone has been president and chief executive officer of the Bridgeport-based WorkPlace Inc. since 1996. The WorkPlace serves southwestern Connecticut as its workforce development board, helping workers train and prepare for meaningful careers and strengthening the workforce for the region’s employers. Previously chief of staff to New Haven Mayor Biagio DiLieto, Carbone rebranded the WorkPlace as a competitive business enterprise rather than a traditional non-profit. Since 1996 the agency has raised in excess of $120 million in public funding, business and foundation grants and fee-for-services enterprises in support of workforce-development programming.

Named by Savoy Magazine among the “Power 300 — Most Influential Black Corporate Directors, ”Juanita T. James is president and CEO of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation. Formerly, she was Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for Pitney Bowes Inc. Prior to Pitney Bowes, Juanita built a progressive 20-year career in the media and entertainment industry with Time Warner, Inc. and Bertelsmann, Inc. She is currently a Director of the Asbury Automotive Group, one of the nation’s largest automobile retailers, and previously was a Director of the Rouse Company. She is also a member of the Board of Directors for Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors; CF Leads; and the Connecticut Council for Philanthropy. In her community leadership role, she is a Corporator for First County Bank; a Trustee of Lesley University in Cambridge, MA, where she chairs the Academic Affairs Committee; and a Trustee Emerita of Princeton University.

Elizabeth Figueroa, HCC alumna (2015) and local media personality, will deliver the keynote address. Figueroa is co-producer and host of the youth radio talk program “Ain’t No Stopping’ Us Now,” which airs on radio station WNLK (1350 AM) in Norwalk. She is a graduate of the University of Miami (Fla.) with a B.S. in broadcast journalism and has worked with Telemundo, Miami and Fox News, New York City where she assisted reporters with scripts, filming and content research.

