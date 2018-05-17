This Weekend: Concerts, ballet, comedy and more

Hairspray

Hairspray will run May 17-19 at Greenwich High School Performing Arts Center, 10 Hillside Road, Greenwich. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 203-863-8808.

Spring festival

The Spring 2018 Festival will be held May 18-20 at the Theatre Artists Workshop, 5 Gregory Blvd., Norwalk. Eight original plays will be performed. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit taworkshop.org.

Toast to Success

Toast to Success is on May 18 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Patterson Club, 1118 Cross Highway, Fairfield. The proceeds will benefit Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit dressforsuccess.org/midfairfieldcounty/events.

Bettye Lavette

Bettye Lavette will perform on May 18 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $48. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Australian Bee Gees

The Australian Bee Gees will perform on May 18 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $67. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dana Fuchs Band

The Dana Fuchs Band will perform on May 18 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Connecticut’s Got Talent

Connecticut’s Got Talent Winners Show is on May 18 at 8 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. TJ Salta, Khalil Williams and Quinn C. Jaxon will perform. Tickets are $30-$40. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com.

Andy Borowitz

Andy Borowitz’s Make America Not Embarrassing Again is on May 18 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $31.50-$149. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Cycles of Light

The Cycles of Light exhibit runs May 19 through June 29 at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. Kersa Hoffman’s paintings will be displayed. The artists reception is on May 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Madeline

Madeline will be performed on May 19-20 at East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. The Ridgefield School of Dance presents selections of Madeline, Brand New and Paquita. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit ridgefieldschoolofdance.com.

Plant sale

The Greens Farms Garden Club Plant Sale is on May 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Town Green, 611 Old Post Road., Fairfield. This year’s theme is Protecting Monarch Butterflies and features native grown plants that provide nesting sites, food, and/or shelter for these essential pollinators, which are under environmental threat and need our help to survive.

*Memorial Day Workshop

The Memorial Day Workshop is on May 19 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Museum Educator Lola Chen will discuss Memorial Day traditions, from parades to red paper poppies, visiting cemeteries, laying wreaths, and how we can remember the sacrifice of our fallen soldiers. Tickets are $10 per child for members and $15 per child for non-members. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Asparagus Festival

The Asparagus Festival is May 19-20 from noon to 5 p.m. at White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East, Sherman. The event is free. For more information, visit whitesilowinery.com.

*Stacie Morgan Lewis

Stacie Morgan Lewis will perform on May 19 at 1 p.m. at Newtown Congregational Church, 14 West Street, Newtown. The concert benefits the Sandy Hook Promise. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit call 203-426-9024.

Femme Gala

The Hall of Femme Gala is on May 19 at the Fairfield County Hunt Club, 174 Long Lots Road, Westport. The Westport Arts Center is known for hosting imaginative and artistically rich galas with timely themes. Hall of Femme will continue this tradition, celebrating legendary women in art. Guests are invited to dress in creative cocktail attire as their favorite artist, muse or work of art. It includes a live auction, silent auction, photo booth and a live band. Proceeds will fund the Westport Arts Center programs. Tickets are $250-$500. For more information, visit westportartscenter.org/gala.

STONC Gala

The Summer Theatre of New Canaan (STONC) 15th Anniversary Gala is on May 19 at 5:45 p.m. at Woodway Country Club, 540 Hoyt Street, Darien. The gala will feature a performance by Well Strung and the cast of Kiss Me, Kate. Tickets are $250. For more information, visit stonc.org.

Folk music

Folk Music in the 60s will be held on May 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Grange, 12 Good Hill Road, Weston. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Terrapin Flyer

Terrapin Flyer will perform with Melvin Seals on May 19 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. The band draws from seasoned musicians in a revolving lineup and often features former members of the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dancing with the Stars

Curtain Call’s Dancing with the Stars is on May 19 at 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $125. For more information, visit curtaincallinc.com.

Marriage of Figaro

The Marriage of Figaro is on May 19 at 8 p.m. at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. Tickets are $10-$50. For more information, visit norwalksymphony.org.

Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow will perform on May 19 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $42.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bill Blagg

Bill Blagg will perform on May 20 at 1 and 4:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. The show is packed with new mind-blowing illusions and his trademark off-the-cuff personality. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Front Country

Front Country will perform on May 20 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Songs of World War I

Songs of World War I is on May 20 at 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. The event is free. For more information, visit richterarts.org.

Springtime Swingtime

Springtime Swingtime is on May 20 at 3 p.m. at Norfield Church Parish Hall, 64 Norfield Road, Weston. James Naughton and James Coogan will perform as well as local talent. Tickets are $20-$30. For more information, visit westonarts.org.

A Far Cry

A Far Cry will perform with guest artist David Shifrin on May 20 at 3 p.m. at the Visual & Performing Arts Center, Western Connecticut State University, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. The concert features Aaron Copland’s Clarinet Concerto & Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge, Op. 10 by Benjamin Britten. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit danburyconcert.org.

Bernstein

A Bernstein Centennial Celebration is on May 20 at 3:30 p.m. at Fairfield Grace Methodist Church 1089 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield. In honor of the 100th anniversary of the great American composer’s birth, the performance features vocal and instrumental pieces from West Side Story, Candide, and On the Town, among others. The suggested donation is $15. For more information, call 203-261-9160.

Paul Brunner

Homage to Paul Brunner is on May 20 at 4 p.m. at the Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. The concert features the internationally acclaimed Cassatt String Quartet. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit treetopscms.org/ tickets.

Emerald Stream

Emerald Stream will perform on May 20 at 4 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 6 Ivy Hill Road, Ridgefield. Camerata d’Amici will perform a variety of songs. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit cameratadamici.org.

Vespers

The Pentecost Vespers Concert is on May 20 at 4:15 p.m. at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 954 Lake Avenue, Greenwich. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit stbarnabasgreenwich.org/concerts.

Meijer Seven

Meijer Seven will perform on May 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Coley Homestead Barn, 104 Weston Road, Weston. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.