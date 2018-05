Grasmere on Park, the Adult Day Center of Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport, is one of 22 nonprofit organizations that benefit each year from proceeds from the annual Bigelow Tea Community Challenge.

Adding a personal touch to this year’s donation, Bigelow Tea president & CEO Cindi Bigelow dropped by the Center to spend time with seniors.

“Our seniors have worked a lifetime building the community we all know and enjoy today,” said Bigelow. “It’s an honor to give back.”