Thomas Merton Center holds celebrity breakfast

The Thomas Merton Center will hold its 24th annual Celebrity Breakfast Wednesday May 23, from 7:30-9 a.m., at the Holiday Inn, 1070 Main Street in Bridgeport. Guest speaker will be Bob Wright, former vice chairman of General Electric and president, CEO and chairman of NBC.

In 2005, Wright and his late wife Suzanne co-founded Autism Speaks, a national foundation dedicated to raising public awareness and research funds for autism. Over the last 13 years, Autism Speaks has committed more than $600 million to its mission and has grown into the world’s leading autism advocacy organization. The Wrights have been widely recognized for their advocacy and philanthropy receiving multiple awards over the years, including being named in the Heroes and Pioneers category of the TIME 100, the magazine’s annual list of the most influential people, and the Eugene M. Lang Lifetime Achievement Award from the I Have a Dream Foundation.

For more information about the event or to donate to The Thomas Merton Center, contact Brian Jenkins at [email protected] or 203-367-9036, ext.11.