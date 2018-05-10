Gala to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The 9th annual St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Gala Fundraiser will take place on Sunday, May 27, from 6-10 p.m., at the Hilton Stamford Hotel & Executive Meeting Center, sponsored by Connecticut Salsa Fest & 2nd Ct Salsa Summit Competition.

The event features a live auction hosted by Stamford’s comedian Michael Motts Pelazza, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to St. Jude. There also will be dinner, beer, wine, a cash bar and dance performances both at the gala event and with VIP access to more dance performances, a live Salsa band, and social dancing until 3 a.m.

Tickets, at $125, are tax-deductible.

The 14th annual CT Salsa Fest runs from May 25-27. 10% of Sunday evening general event ticket proceeds also are donated to St. Jude.

For tickets, visit eventbrite.com and search for 9th Annual St. Jude Gala.