Gala to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

By Bridgeport News on May 10, 2018

The 9th annual St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Gala Fundraiser will take place on Sunday, May 27, from 6-10 p.m., at the Hilton Stamford Hotel & Executive Meeting Center, sponsored by Connecticut Salsa Fest & 2nd Ct Salsa Summit Competition.

The event features a live auction hosted by Stamford’s comedian Michael Motts Pelazza, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to St. Jude. There also will be dinner, beer, wine, a cash bar and dance performances both at the gala event and with VIP access to more dance performances, a live Salsa band, and social dancing until 3 a.m.

Tickets, at $125, are tax-deductible.

The 14th annual CT Salsa Fest runs from May 25-27. 10% of Sunday evening general event ticket proceeds also are donated to St. Jude.

For tickets, visit eventbrite.com and search for 9th Annual St. Jude Gala.

