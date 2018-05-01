Bridgeport teens crash stolen car in Fairfield

Three 17-year-olds from Bridgeport face charges after Fairfield Police said they crashed a stolen car early Tuesday, May 1.

Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara tweeted a photo of the damaged car, saying that three cars were stolen in Fairfield Monday night, April 30, into Tuesday, May 1.

“No one seriously hurt,” MacNamara tweeted. “Thankfully no one driving innocently in the area was involved.”

Shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday, a resident of Mill Plain Road contacted police to report suspicious men in dark clothing walking up and down her neighbor’s driveways attempting to enter cars. The caller was able to provide real-time observations to police that her neighbor’s vehicle was backing out of the driveway and she believed it was being stolen.

Officers quickly located the vehicle near Mill Plain Road and attempted to stop it, but the suspects fled in the vehicle.

The suspects engaged police in pursuit for a short time before officers were able to deploy spike-strips to puncture the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle continued south on Tunxis Hill Road before failing to negotiate a curve at the intersection of Kings Highway East and striking a utility pole.

The operator fled on foot and was taken into custody near the collision scene. The passenger remained in the vehicle and was extricated by Fairfield Fire Department.

Both suspects were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

It was later determined that both suspects were 17-year-old males from Bridgeport.

The driver was charged with first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, engaging police in a pursuit, reckless driving and operating with a suspended license. He was issued a summons to appear in juvenile court Tuesday, May 15.

The passenger was charged with first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit sixth-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny. He was issued a summons to appear in juvenile court Tuesday, May 15.