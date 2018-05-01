Rappelling challenge to raise funds for Wakeman Boys & Girls Club

People’s United Bank, N.A. a subsidiary of People’s United Financial, Inc. and Wakeman Boys & Girls Club announced today registration has opened for a community fundraising rappelling challenge that will take place on Sept. 16. Participants will rappel off the 248 foot high People’s United Bank headquarters at 850 Main St. in Bridgeport, to raise funds for and awareness of Wakeman Boys & Girls Club.

Individuals must raise a minimum of $1,000 by event day to secure one of the 76 available rappelling slots. To register visit otewakeman.com. There is a $50 registration fee that goes towards a participant’s fundraising minimum, and registration is open to all.

Funds raised will support youth and teen development programs at Wakeman’s three sites in Fairfield and Bridgeport, which serve more than 3,500 children and teens annually. The Club also is embarking on a new project to rebuild the former North End Boys & Girls Club on Madison Avenue in Bridgeport. There will be an opportunity for people to donate and not rappel, either by supporting another participant, becoming an event sponsor, or being a part of the VIP “Chicken Coop” (top fundraisers who prefer not to rappel over the edge).

The event will be held in partnership with Over The Edge Global, who has helped raise more than $70 million with nonprofit partners through its signature fundraising rappelling events. Over The Edge has hosted more than 700 successful rappelling events in the past nine years.